Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,602,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

NYSE DTM opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

