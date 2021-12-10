Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 338 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 963.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.83. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

