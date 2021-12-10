JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,347,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after buying an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,564,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $111.55 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

