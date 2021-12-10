Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.53 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of WTFC opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.