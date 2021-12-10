Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYDGF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $158.20 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $151.83 and a 52 week high of $214.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average is $186.40.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

