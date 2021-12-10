Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $217,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $79,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

