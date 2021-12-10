Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC cut Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

