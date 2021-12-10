Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FYBR. Raymond James upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

