Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$43.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$43.50 price objective on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CSFB cut Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.86.

PPL opened at C$37.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.75 billion and a PE ratio of -101.07. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

