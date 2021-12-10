Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $57.48 on Thursday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,098,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.