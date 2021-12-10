Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EXROF stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.94.
Exro Technologies Company Profile
