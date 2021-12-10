Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EXROF stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

