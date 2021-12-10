North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$23.00.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.88.

NOA stock opened at C$18.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$528.13 million and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.43. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$11.48 and a 12-month high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.378721 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,714,254.45.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

