Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $404.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

