Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 540 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

