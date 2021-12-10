Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $109,551,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 383,552 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

