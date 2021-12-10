LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $131.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

