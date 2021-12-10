Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $143,000 Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cinemark by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 670,374 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 310,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

