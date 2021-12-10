Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Holdings Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

