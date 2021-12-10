JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

BBEU opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.