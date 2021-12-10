Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

