Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W opened at $219.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 280.94 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.99. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.96 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,345 shares of company stock worth $26,183,659. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.