Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 139.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

