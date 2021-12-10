Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

