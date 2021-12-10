Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,069 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

MGC opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average is $157.41. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $168.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.