Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on RY. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.