Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VFMV opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53.

