Invesco Ltd. Invests $1.29 Million in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at $261,000.

BAK opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Braskem S.A. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

