Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 668,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.08. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.87.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

