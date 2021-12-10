Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 668,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.08. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.20.
About Embraer
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
