Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of National Western Life Group worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWLI. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWLI opened at $217.30 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.63. The firm has a market cap of $790.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

