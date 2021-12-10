Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 1,226 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRSN opened at $240.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.89 and a 200-day moving average of $222.54. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $248.22. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 95,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 13,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 170,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

