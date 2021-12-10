Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 4,209 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AOS stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,739,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

