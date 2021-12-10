Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 818.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

