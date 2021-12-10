Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 14.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 15.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

PINC stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

