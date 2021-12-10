Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells 8,853 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $323,045.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $34.91 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

