Insider Buying: Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $277,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. Synalloy Co. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $138.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

