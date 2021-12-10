Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

