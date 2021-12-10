Financial Contrast: Parke Bancorp (PKBK) and Its Peers

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Parke Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 42.09% 18.20% 1.84% Parke Bancorp Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Parke Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parke Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $88.72 million $28.43 million 6.73 Parke Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $208.72 million 12.11

Parke Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Parke Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Parke Bancorp Competitors 2156 8946 7230 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Parke Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Parke Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection. The bank also offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

