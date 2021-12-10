Contrasting Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) & Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.2% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Natus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natus Medical and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $415.68 million 1.89 -$16.61 million $0.48 47.81 Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.83 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.35

Nuwellis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natus Medical. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natus Medical and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 451.47%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical 3.59% 9.07% 6.55% Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43%

Summary

Natus Medical beats Nuwellis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc. provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.