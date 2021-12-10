Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.88 Million Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,148 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,369,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 813,424 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth $2,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 348,644 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in Accuray by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $459.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Accuray news, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $28,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,308 shares of company stock worth $307,351. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.