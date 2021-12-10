Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $89.36 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

