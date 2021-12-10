Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $298,000 Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

