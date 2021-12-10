K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 15,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total transaction of C$104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,800.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

