HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.29 ($104.82).

HFG stock opened at €78.34 ($88.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

