TUI (LON:TUI) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 185 ($2.45) target price on the stock.

TUI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 144 ($1.91) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.32) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 206.75 ($2.74).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 223.22 ($2.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 324.07. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 505.60 ($6.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

