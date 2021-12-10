Renew’s (RNWH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

RNWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.21) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 775 ($10.28).

Shares of RNWH stock opened at GBX 840.45 ($11.15) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 787.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 747.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 889 ($11.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £661.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.17 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $4.83. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Renew’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

