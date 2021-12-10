Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 34 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $2,495,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN opened at $673.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $645.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

