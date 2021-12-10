Comparing QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) & China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, suggesting that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.7% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A China Automotive Systems 0.57% 1.99% 0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QF Liquidation and China Automotive Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.22 -$4.98 million $0.09 33.23

QF Liquidation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Automotive Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for QF Liquidation and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

China Automotive Systems has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.11%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats QF Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QF Liquidation

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

