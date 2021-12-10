Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 125 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHK opened at $179.28 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day moving average of $189.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.91.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

