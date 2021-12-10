304 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $31,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.5% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 116.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

