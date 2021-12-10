Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

NYSE:TPH opened at $27.34 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

